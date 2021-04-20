Sunday 11 January 2026

bluebird bio updates on genetic disease portfolio

Biotechnology
20 April 2021
bluebird_bio_large

bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced business and program updates across its severe genetic disease portfolio, which pushed the US biotech firm’s shares down more than 2% to $27.40 by late-morning trading.

This included a revised diagnosis for the previously reported case of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in its Phase I/II study of LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (SCD) (bb1111), the company’s decision to withdraw Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel, beti-cel) for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) from the German market, and a targeted reshaping of its workforce intended to enable the company to advance its late-stage gene therapy programs.

Last month, the company reported that it is very unlikely the suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction (SUSAR) of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) reported in the HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin for SCD was related to the BB305 lentiviral vector (LVV). This assessment, along with the re-classification of the originally reported MDS case to transfusion-dependent anemia are important steps in bluebird bio’s path to seeking removal of the clinical hold on studies HGB-206 and HGB-210 of LentiGlobin for SCD.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Trials of bluebird's LentiGlobin now on FDA hold
25 February 2021
Biotechnology
Zynteglo first gene therapy approved for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia
4 June 2019
Biotechnology
FDA lifts clinical holds on LentiGlobin studies
7 June 2021
Biotechnology
Look back at pharma news in the week to July 23, 2021
25 July 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze