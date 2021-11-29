Blueprint Medicines expanding pipeline with $465 million Lengo buy

US precision cancer therapy specialist Blueprint Medicines (Nasdaq: BPMC) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which it will acquire Lengo Therapeutics, a privately held precision oncology company
Blueprint, whose shares dipped 3.3% to $100.85 pre-market, will pay Lengo $250 million in cash plus up to $215 million in additional potential payments based on the achievement of certain regulatory approval and sales-based milestones.
The acquisition includes Lengo’s lead compound LNG-451, a potential best-in-class oral precision therapy in development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. Pre-clinical data show LNG-451 potently inhibits all common EGFR exon 20 insertion variants with marked selectivity over wild-type EGFR and off-target kinases. In addition, LNG-451 is highly brain-penetrant and has demonstrated compelling activity in a pre-clinical intracranial disease model.
