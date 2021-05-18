BlueRock in ophthalmology R&D alliance

The Bayer (BAYN: DE) subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics and FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics (FCDI), a developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell technologies, have teamed up with Opsis Therapeutics.
Focused on advancing the pipeline of cell replacement therapies targeting ocular diseases, Opsis is a joint venture of FCDI and David Gamm, a practicing pediatric ophthalmologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
