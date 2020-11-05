BMS maintains momentum with estimate-beating results

A couple of days after Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) presented market-pleasing data on its immune-mediated diseases pipeline asset deucravacitinib, the US drugmaker has kept the good news coming with an encouraging set of quarterly financial results.

BMS’ third quarter revenues were $10.5 billion, an increase of 75% on a reported basis and 6% on a pro forma basis. The increase was driven primarily by the impact of the Celgene acquisition, which was completed on November 20 last year. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had predicted an average figure of $10.36 billion.

'Multiple launches and deep pipeline'