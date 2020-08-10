Sunday 11 January 2026

BMS opt-in for fourth TriNKET immunotherapy candidate from Dragonfly

Biotechnology
10 August 2020
dragonfly_therapeutics_big

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has licensed its fourth TriNKET immunotherapy drug candidate under its agreement with Cambridge, USA-based Dragonfly Therapeutics.

Since the original 2017 collaboration focusing on hematology malignancies, the companies have agreed two additional collaborations across solid tumors, and autoimmune disease.

"We are impressed with the quality of candidates developed using Dragonfly's TriNKET technology," said Rupert Vessey, president of research and early Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "In just three years, Dragonfly delivered four drug candidates to BMS, a remarkable pace of development. During that time, we have assessed Dragonfly's TriNKET drug candidates in both cancer and autoimmune indications, and have built three collaborations together. We continue to be encouraged by the potential treatment options for patients offered by harnessing the power of NK cells," he added.

