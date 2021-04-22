BMS to build new cell therapy manufacturing site in Europe

US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMS) is expanding its global manufacturing footprint by investing in a new cell therapy manufacturing site in the Netherlands.
The site will be based in the Leiden Bio Science Park, the region’s growing life sciences hub, which is conveniently located near transportation to ship patient cells. Construction is slated to begin later this year.
The facility – which will be BMS’ fifth state-of-the-art site globally and first in Europe – will have capabilities for multi-product cell therapy manufacturing, including potentially liso-cel and ide-cel (pending regulatory approval). The facility will also leverage innovative technology, the latest manufacturing equipment and advanced digital systems to deliver critical cell therapies to patients in Europe.
