Sunday 11 January 2026

Boardroom changes at Scholar Rock

Biotechnology
14 July 2020
boardroom-large-1-

US clinical-stage biopharma company Scholar Rock (Nasdaq: SRRK) today announced the appointment of Tony Kingsley as president and chief executive, effective August 1, 2020.

Mr Kingsley, who was appointed to Scholar Rock’s board of directors in May, replaces Nagesh Mahanthappa, who has chosen to step down after serving in this role since 2012. Dr Mahanthappa will also be stepping down from the board on August 1, 2020, after which he will serve as a scientific advisor to the company.

“Scholar Rock is at an exciting inflection point, with great scientific strength, two product candidates in clinical development and multiple milestones in 2020 and 2021,” said Mr Kingsley. “I look forward to working with our extraordinary team to continue advancing our highly innovative research and platform capabilities, as well as lead the company through its next phase of growth, bringing desperately needed therapies to patients who often have limited treatment options,” he added.

