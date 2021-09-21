Monday 12 January 2026

Boehringer acquires Abexxa Biologics to expand I-O research

Biotechnology
21 September 2021
boehringer-r-and-d

German family-owned drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim says it has acquired Abexxa Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company taking a new approach in the fields of immuno-oncology (I-O) and oncology research to develop the next generation of precision medicines designed to revolutionize cancer treatments.

The acquisition will allow Boehringer to access Abexxa’s expertise in targeting cancer-specific proteins that are located inside the cell, rather than those expressed on the cell membrane. This enlarges the pool of potential cancer antigen targets. In particular, Abexxa’s technology could lead to the development of cancer immunotherapies that are effective in a broader range of patients and cancer types.

The total transaction includes an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and other consideration payments. Abexxa will continue to operate in the Arlington, Texas, area as a Boehringer Ingelheim family company, collaborating extensively with the colleagues at Boehringer’s US research site in Ridgefield, Connecticut. The transaction adds to several recent company acquisitions in the I-O space by the German firm, including AMAL Therapeutics and ICD.

