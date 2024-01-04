Boehringer and 3T Biosciences enter second partnership

In what was a hectic news day for the German pharm major, Boehringer Ingelheim announced it has entered into a new strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with California, USA-based 3T Biosciences, focused on discovering and developing next-generation life-changing cancer immunotherapies.
Despite the significant transformation of the cancer treatment landscape by immunotherapies, sustained remission only occurs in 15%-20% of all cases of cancer. Boehringer says it is on a mission to considerably increase this rate by utilizing complementary immuno-oncology platforms such as T-Cell Engagers (TcEs), oncolytic viruses and cancer vaccines to extend the benefits of immunotherapy to more patients in need.
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