Boehringer and Circuit Therapeutics ink second accord, this one on obesity

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim and USA-based biotech firm Circuit Therapeutics have entered into a second collaboration using Circuit’s proprietary optogenetics technology platform.
This new three-year collaboration will focus on investigating metabolic disorders with the aim of developing novel medicines to improve the treatment of obesity and associated diseases. no financial terms of the accord were disclosed.
The companies are already partnering on the development of new treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders using Circuit’s optogenetics platform under a 2013 collaboration. The ongoing collaboration in the area of neuropsychiatry has already yielded first targets for symptoms of anhedonia (the inability to feel and experience pleasure) relevant to a number of psychiatric disorders which will be investigated further by Boehringer Ingelheim.
