Boehringer boosts immunology-oncology program with acquisition

Biotechnology
9 December 2020
Family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares of fellow Germany-based biotech company Labor Dr Merk & Kollegen.

The acquisition will enable Boehringer to further expand and accelerate its comprehensive program for the development of ATMP-based immuno-oncology therapies including the Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) with modified glycoprotein (GP) platform and cancer vaccines platforms. Labor Dr Merk & Kollegen has outstanding experience in process development, manufacturing and analytical characterization in virology besides expertise in microbiology and cell culture. Labor Dr Merk & Kollegen has already worked in close collaboration with Boehringer on viral-based therapy development since 2015.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which is subject to the approval of the competition authorities in Germany.

