Tuesday 16 June 2026

Boehringer buys rights to CDR-Life retinal disease compounds

Biotechnology
13 May 2020
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German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Swiss biotech firm CDR-Life to research and develop antibody fragment-based therapeutics for geographic atrophy (GA).

GA is a progressive, irreversible retinal disease that occurs in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) for which there is no current treatment.

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