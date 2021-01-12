Monday 12 January 2026

Boehringer inks collaboration with Enara Bio

Biotechnology
12 January 2021
German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim and Enara Bio have entered into a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to research and develop novel targeted cancer immunotherapies, leveraging Enara Bio’s Dark Antigen discovery platform.

Enara Bio, a UK-based cancer vaccine and immunotherapy company, launched in November 2019 under the name Ervaxx but was re-named in June this year.

This new collaboration combines Boehringer Ingelheim’s approach to tackle cancer through pairing leading science with innovative immune-oncology platforms, such as oncolytic viruses and cancer vaccines, with Enara Bio’s expertise in cancer antigen identification. The aim is to provide potential new therapies for patients with difficult to treat lung and gastrointestinal cancers.

