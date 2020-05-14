Wednesday 25 March 2026

Boehringer strengthens position in cancer immunology via acquisition

Biotechnology
14 May 2020
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Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired Northern Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada-based Northern LP, the German family-owned pharma major announced today.

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