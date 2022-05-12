Sunday 11 January 2026

Bone Therapeutics in merger discussions with Medsenic

Biotechnology
12 May 2022
bone-therapeutics-big

Belgium’s cell therapy developer Bone Therapeutics (Euronext: BOTHE) today announced it has entered into a non-binding term sheet and exclusive discussions for a period of three months with the shareholders of Medsenic, a privately-held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company incorporated in France and specialized in the development of optimized formulations of arsenic salts and their application in inflammatory conditions and other potential new indications.

The objective of the discussions is to explore the benefits of a potential reverse merger or a similar transaction whereby all shareholders of Medsenic would individually contribute 51% of the total outstanding share capital of Medsenic into the capital of Bone Therapeutics in exchange for a certain number of shares issued by Bone Therapeutics. The objective of the parties is that, as a result of the business combination, Bone Therapeutics would remain a Belgian listed company and own 51% of the share capital of Medsenic.

Based on the current information available and subject to due diligence, the parties expect that immediately after closing of the business combination, approximately 80% of the total outstanding share capital of Bone Therapeutics shall be held by the shareholders of Medsenic. The parties however agreed that subscription rights of Bone Therapeutics will be offered to all its existing shareholders but not to the Medsenic shareholders.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Biopharma M&A: increased activity expected for the second half of 2022
31 August 2022
Biotechnology
Bone out-licenses cell therapy platform in China and Southeast Asia
5 October 2020
Biotechnology
Bone picks Link Health to develop allogeneic bone therapy
29 November 2021
Biotechnology
Bone Therapeutics crashes as Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with JTA-004 fails
30 August 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze