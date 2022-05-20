Boost for Valneva as EMA accepts COVID19 vaccine filing

French specialty vaccine company Valneva (Euronext: VLA) has confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the filing of a marketing authorization application (MAA) for Valneva’s inactivated, whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
Acceptance of the MAA means VLA2001 is advancing from the rolling review process and beginning the formal review process by the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP). If the CHMP accepts Valneva’s conditional marketing authorization application, the company confirms it would expect to receive a positive CHMP opinion in June 2022.
This brings a rare ray of positive news in Valneva’s quest to bring its vaccine to the market, well after leading product – Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) Comirnaty and several others - and comes just days after the French firm was notified that the European Commission was proposing to terminate the advance purchase agreement (APA) for Valneva’s VLA2001, unless progress was made on the product’s approval. Valneva’s shares gained 13% to 12.40 euros in early trading.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze