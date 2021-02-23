BrainStorm hopes for bright idea after US FDA rebuff

Hopes that BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BCLI) could deliver a new option in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) have been dealt a blow by negative feedback from the US regulator.

Shares in the company fell by a third on Monday, and a further 12% in pre-market trading, after the firm revealed the US Food and Drug Administration's initial review of a “high-level data summary.”

BrainStorm is working on the NurOwn platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells), in the belief that it could provide an effective new therapeutic approach in neurodegenerative disorders like ALS.