Brazil's federal government plans to invest in scientific research and biotechnology

The federal government in Brazil has announced plans to invest in the consolidation of a program focused on biotechnology, while equipping the federal education system in order to strengthen scientific research.
The government has announced plans to invest in the consolidation of a program focused on biotechnology, while equipping the federal education system in order to strengthen scientific research. "Money will not be lacking for these priorities," said Marco Antonio Raupp, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, after the meeting of the National Council of Science and Technology (CCT) earlier this month in Brasilia.
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