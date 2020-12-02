BREAKING NEWS—UK approves BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

BioNTech and Pfizer announced today that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a temporary authorization for emergency use for their COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2.

This constitutes the first Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine anywhere in the world.

The MHRA’s decision is based on a rolling submission, including data from the Phase III clinical study, which demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95%.

Pfizer and BioNTech have an agreement with the UK to supply 40 million doses of the BNT162b2; the delivery will occur throughout 2020 and 2021 in stages to ensure an equitable allocation of vaccines across the geographies with executed contracts.

