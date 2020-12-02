Sunday 11 January 2026

BREAKING NEWS—UK approves BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
2 December 2020

BioNTech and Pfizer announced today that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a temporary authorization for emergency use for their COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2.

This constitutes the first Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine anywhere in the world.

The MHRA’s decision is based on a rolling submission, including data from the Phase III clinical study, which demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95%.

Pfizer and BioNTech have an agreement with the UK to supply 40 million doses of the BNT162b2; the delivery will occur throughout 2020 and 2021 in stages to ensure an equitable allocation of vaccines across the geographies with executed contracts.

Look out for more details on this on The Pharma Letter website.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
UK signs deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for further 35 million vaccine doses
24 August 2021
Biotechnology
Vaccine schedule in the spotlight as UK ramps up distribution
4 January 2021
Biotechnology
Pick and mix approach works well for coronavirus vaccines
29 June 2021
Biotechnology
Real-world data shed light on vaccines and blood clotting
28 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze