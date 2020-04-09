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Breakthrough status for Bavencio in first-line metastatic urothelial carcinoma

Biotechnology
9 April 2020
bavencio_merck_large

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) today announced completion of the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for Bavencio (avelumab) for first-line maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC).

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