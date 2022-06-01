Monday 12 January 2026

Breakthrough Therapy designation for factor VIII therapy

Biotechnology
1 June 2022
biotech_research_test_tube_big

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) (STO: SOBI) and French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) have been awarded Breakthrough Therapy designation in the USA, for efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001).

The decision marks the first time a factor VIII therapy has been awarded the status by the US Food and Drug Administration, which has also given the candidate Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug status.

The firms are developing BIVV001 for people with hemophilia A, a rare and life-threatening bleeding disorder, based on data from the Phase III XTEND-1 trial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AstraZeneca scuppers planned $8 billion takeover of Sobi
6 December 2021
Biotechnology
Sobi sees 3rd-qtr sales up 27% and EPS leaps 70%
22 October 2021
Biotechnology
EC approves Sobi’s Altuvoct for hemophilia A
19 June 2024
Biotechnology
FDA accepts efanesoctocog alfa BLA for priority review for people with hemophilia A
30 August 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze