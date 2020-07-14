Breakthrough Therapy designation for Roche's mosunetuzumab

Dual targeting T cell candidate mosunetuzumab has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US regulator.

It is the tenth such designation for the hematology portfolio of Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) from the Food and Drug Administration. The designation enables expedited review of candidates for serious conditions which have promising early data.

Encouraging efficacy results have been observed in the Phase I/Ib GO29781 study.