BridgeBio Pharma unit signs multi-billion-dollar deal with Helsinn

California, USA-based BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO), through its affiliate QED Therapeutics, has entered into a global collaboration and licensing agreement with Swiss firm Helsinn to further develop and commercialize QED Therapeutics’ FGFR1-3 inhibitor, infigratinib, in oncology and all other indications except for skeletal dysplasias (including achondroplasia).

Completion of the agreement is subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions, which are expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021. BridgeBio’s shares edged up a modest 2.6% to $60.64 by late morning on the news.

Infigratinib is an orally administered, ATP-competitive, tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to inhibit FGFR, and being investigated for treatment of individuals with FGFR-driven conditions, including cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), urothelial carcinoma (urinary tract and bladder cancer), and other FGFR-driven cancers.