BridgeBio Pharma unit signs multi-billion-dollar deal with Helsinn

California, USA-based BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO), through its affiliate QED Therapeutics, has entered into a global collaboration and licensing agreement with Swiss firm Helsinn to further develop and commercialize QED Therapeutics’ FGFR1-3 inhibitor, infigratinib, in oncology and all other indications except for skeletal dysplasias (including achondroplasia).
Completion of the agreement is subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions, which are expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021. BridgeBio’s shares edged up a modest 2.6% to $60.64 by late morning on the news.
Infigratinib is an orally administered, ATP-competitive, tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to inhibit FGFR, and being investigated for treatment of individuals with FGFR-driven conditions, including cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), urothelial carcinoma (urinary tract and bladder cancer), and other FGFR-driven cancers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze