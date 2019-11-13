Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—$30 billion sale of bonds by AbbVie to fund Allergan takeover

Biotechnology
13 November 2019

Encouraged by low funding costs amid narrowing credit risk premiums, US drugmaker AbbVie has  sold the largest block of bonds of the year to finance its $63 billion acquisition of rival Allergan, best known as the maker of Botox.

According to the Financial Times, $30 billion was raised from investors clamoring for investment-grade debt, in a bond offering split across 10 different maturities from 18 months to 30 years.

The deal was the biggest bond offering since CVS raised $40 billion in March last year to fund its takeover of Aetna and ranked as the fourth-largest bond sale ever completed.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Celladon to suspend Mydicar development, make job cuts and seeks merger
28 June 2015
Series A
Latus Bio launches with $54 million in Series A financing
7 May 2024
Biotechnology
BIO opposes FTC interference in vital biotech merger activity
26 August 2023
Biotechnology
Boston firm hopes to broaden the use of gene therapies
10 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze