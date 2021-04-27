Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—4basebio kicks off collab in DMD

Biotechnology
27 April 2021

British life sciences group 4basebio UK Societas has signed an R&D and licensing deal with Royal Holloway University of London (RHUL), targeting a novel gene therapy for treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

4basebio will fund a two year collaboration, leading design and development of muscle targeting Hermes vectors which will use RHUL’s patented dystrophin gene.

Should the first stage of the project prove successful, the firm has an option on a commercial agreement to take any resulting therapy to market.

Dr Linda Popplewell of RHUL said: “Gene therapies approved for DMD are mutation-specific and those undergoing clinical testing deliver shortened versions of the dystrophin gene with limited therapeutic potential.”

She added: “This exciting collaboration provides a fantastic opportunity to develop a therapy applicable to all patients and capable of restoring full length dystrophin protein expression.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Data on Adaptimmune's trial with afami-cel published in The Lancet
2 April 2024
Biotechnology
Novartis partners with UK biotech company Mereo BioPharma
29 July 2015
Biotechnology
Slow progress on new treatments for sickle cell disease in the UK
1 March 2024
Biotechnology
JCR turns to new partner as Takeda takes different direction
2 January 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze