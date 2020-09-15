BRIEF—$9.5 million for Kiadis COVID-19 program

Dutch NK-cell specialist Kiadis Pharma has received $9.5 million in funding for K-NK-ID101, via the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute’s (ARMI) BioFabUSA program.

The money will support research on the activity and mode of action of the candidate in COVID-19 treatment, as well as a Phase I/IIa trial in this area, and the scaling up of manufacturing capacity.

Kiadis will collaborate with ARMI and BioFabUSA to establish large-scale manufacturing capacity for K-NK-ID101 in the USA.

Chief executive Arthur Lahr said: “K-NK cells could potentially offer a universal pandemic preparedness platform, for COVID-19 and future pandemics.”

He added: “Over time, K-NK cells could be developed to protect immunocompromised and high-risk patients against multiple seasonal respiratory infections, including influenza and RSV, either alone or in combination with vaccines and antibodies.”