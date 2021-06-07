Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—$99 million financing for Paris-based Pharnext

Biotechnology
7 June 2021

French biotech Pharnext has secured financing of up to 81 million euros ($99 million) from Global Tech Opportunities 13, with the investment being spread out over 35 tranches.

Using its novel Pleotherapy platform, the company is working on innovative drug combinations, “based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence.”

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the financing program to continue the Phase III PREMIER trial of lead candidate PXT3003 in rare disease Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A.

Chief executive David Horn Solomon said the financing program “relieves our financing overhang and allows us to progress our business plan to value creation for patients and shareholders with enthusiasm.”

The money is expected to extend the company’s financing horizon up until the first quarter of 2022.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Pharnext updates on PXT3003 for patients with CMT1A
29 April 2021
Biotechnology
More financing and a fresh start for France's Pharnext
29 December 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze