Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Achilles Therapeutics raises £53 million

Biotechnology
19 November 2020

Achilles Therapeutics has raised £53 million ($70 million) in a Series C financing round, with OrbiMed, Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, and other healthcare-focused institutional investors joining existing investors.

The personalized T cell therapy specialist, which was founded in 2016, said it would use the money to accelerate R&D efforts, develop clinical capacity for ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, and boost manufacturing capabilities.

Chief executive Iraj Ali said: “As we progress our two lead programs in non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma through clinical trials, we believe that our personalized T cell therapy approach has the potential to transform how certain cancers are treated, bringing much needed novel cancer therapies to patients.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Hunt for novel biologics leads AstraZeneca to deal with Nona
23 May 2024
Biotechnology
Imfinzi misses endpoint in Phase III bladder cancer trial
6 March 2020
Biotechnology
F-star inks new licensing deal with Takeda
5 July 2023
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca extends cell therapy interests with new licensing deal
11 December 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze