BRIEF—Adaptate appoints chief business officer

Adaptate Biotherapeutics has appointed Stewart Kay, former chief business officer at Crescendo Biologics, to the CBO role.

Prior to Crescendo, Mr Kay was a senior director at GlaxoSmithKline, and has held senior business development roles at Asterand and Evotec.

Adaptable is focused on developing antibody-based therapeutics for the modulation of gamma delta T cells.

Chief executive Natalie Mount said: “We have made rapid progress at Adaptate over our first year of operations.”

“Stewart brings a wealth of business development experience and extensive knowledge of the pharma and life sciences sector. We welcome him to the Adaptate team as we enter this next phase of development of the company and progression of our pipeline,” she added.

