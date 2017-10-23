Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—ADC in $200 million financing for lymphoma and leukemia candidates

Biotechnology
23 October 2017

ADC Therapeutics, an oncology drug development company focused on antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting major cancers, has raised $200 million through a private placement.

Investors in the oversubscribed financing included Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca, and the proceeds will be used to progress ADCT-301 and ADCT-402 into planned registrational trials in 2018.

Both candidates are currently in four clinical studies in important sub-types of lymphoma and leukemia. ADCT will also advance ADCT-301 into a combination study for solid tumors and to continue the development of the Phase I study of ADCT-502 in patients with advanced solid tumors with HER2 expression, to file submissions for ADCT-602 and ADCT-601, and to progress a pipeline of pre-clinical ADC programs.

Switzerland-based ADC Therapeutics, which has raised $455 million since inception in 2012, expects to have a total of eight programs in clinical development within 18 months.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ADC Therapeutics closes $76 million Series E financing
12 June 2019


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