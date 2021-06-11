Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Additional manufacturing capacity for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
11 June 2021

The European Medicines Agency’s committee for human medicines (CHMP) has approved a new manufacturing site for the production of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine finished product.

The site, operated by Recipharm, is located in Monts, France.

In addition to the new manufacturing facility for this vaccine, the CHMP has also given a positive opinion for the addition of several alternative sites responsible for batch control/testing.

Already on June 4, 2021, two new sites for the manufacturing of active substance and finished product intermediates, located in the US (ModernaTX, Norwood, Massachusetts, and Lonza Biologics, Portsmouth, New Hampshire), were approved by the CHMP.

Together, these changes are expected to allow the production of an additional one to two million vials of ready-to-use vaccine for the European Union market every month.

This will increase the supply of the vaccine in the European Union, the EMA stated.

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