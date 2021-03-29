Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Albumedix and FUJIFILM Wako partner in Japan and China

Biotechnology
29 March 2021

UK biotech Albumedix has entered into a distribution agreement with recognized reagent supplier FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical in Japan and China including Hong Kong.

The partnership further strengthens Albumedix’ commitment to advanced therapy and biopharmaceutical developers in the region.

Under the terms and conditions of the agreement, FUJIFILM Wako will act as a commercialization partner and distributor of Albumedix´ recombinant human albumin products (Recombumin), including joint marketing efforts in Japan, China and Hong Kong.

Albumedix already has a long-standing history of servicing biopharmaceutical developers in Japan and China and has been investing in this region for a while, recently exemplified with the announcement of Drug Master File (DMF) submissions to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) and DMF lodged with the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
Biotechnology
Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Moderna prepares for multiple product launches
16 June 2026
Generics
Cancer drug shortage in India: platinum prices push chemo to the brink
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Soleno Therapeutics presents new Vykat XR data at ENDO
16 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Takeda’s oveporexton shows broader benefits in Phase III narcolepsy studies
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Lonza licenses dual-payload ADC technology to Antharis for GI cancer programs
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Dimerix out-licenses DMX-200 to Everest for Asian markets
16 June 2026


Company Spotlight

A Cambridge, Massachusetts-based gene-editing company whose CRISPR/Cas9 platform has now delivered the first positive Phase III data for an in vivo gene-editing therapy, with a BLA filed for lonvoguran ziclumeran in hereditary angioedema.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze