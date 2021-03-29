BRIEF—Albumedix and FUJIFILM Wako partner in Japan and China

UK biotech Albumedix has entered into a distribution agreement with recognized reagent supplier FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical in Japan and China including Hong Kong.

The partnership further strengthens Albumedix’ commitment to advanced therapy and biopharmaceutical developers in the region.

Under the terms and conditions of the agreement, FUJIFILM Wako will act as a commercialization partner and distributor of Albumedix´ recombinant human albumin products (Recombumin), including joint marketing efforts in Japan, China and Hong Kong.



Albumedix already has a long-standing history of servicing biopharmaceutical developers in Japan and China and has been investing in this region for a while, recently exemplified with the announcement of Drug Master File (DMF) submissions to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency (PMDA) and DMF lodged with the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).