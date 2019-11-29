Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Alligator appoints chief operating officer

29 November 2019

Sweden’s Alligator Bioscience has appointed Malin Carlsson as chief operating officer. Dr Carlsson was formerly VP and head of translational medicine at Ferring Pharmaceuticals in Copenhagen.

Chief executive Per Norlé said: “Her international experience in leading clinical development and in building development organizations will significantly strengthen our clinical capacity.”

“This is crucial in the phase we are in now, with two products on the way to phase II and another product in clinical phase I. We look forward to welcoming Malin to Lund and to our management team,” he added.

