Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Alligator Bioscience names Gayle Mills as CBO

Biotechnology
28 September 2020

Swedish biotech firm Alligator Bioscience today announced the appointment of Gayle Mills as chief business officer to lead the company´s business development activities.

Joining the company today, Ms Mills will be a member of the executive management team at Alligator Bioscience.

Ms Mills has a successful track record of executing large R&D collaborations and transactions and has held senior positions with Roche Bioscience, Abgenix and Symphogen.

“With Gayle’s background and deep understanding of the antibody drug development process, and her proven track record of signing deals, it is with great excitement I welcome Gayle to Alligator and to my executive management team,” said Per Norlén, chief executive at Alligator Bioscience.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum appoints Kirsti Gjellan as Senior Vice President Manufacturing Operations
27 May 2014
Biotechnology
Karolinska Development appoints Klaus Wilgenbus as interim chief executive
30 September 2014
Biotechnology
Sweden's Sobi issues notes to raise up to a billion dollars
26 April 2024
Biotechnology
Alligator announces cost reduction program
9 February 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze