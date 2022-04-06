Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Almirall invests in immune-based itching research

Biotechnology
6 April 2022

Spanish dermatology firm Almirall has announced a research collaboration with the UK-based University of Dundee.

The deal adds to an existing partnership, which began in late 2020, to identify and develop a new class of drugs that target and degrade disease-causing proteins.

The new project will focus on developing a novel approach against chronic and debilitating dermatology diseases where itch, or pruritus, plays a dominant role.

Researchers in Dundee have discovered an immune-based treatment for chronic inflammatory conditions, which could help fully control itching.

John Foerster, clinical senior lecturer at Dundee University, said: “The advantage of the new approach over current treatments using the administration of therapeutic antibodies would be the lower frequency of dosing while achieving a deeper therapeutic effect.”

