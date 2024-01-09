Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Alzheimer drug Leqembi now approved in China

Biotechnology
9 January 2024

Japan’s Eisai and US biotech Biogen announced that their humanized anti- soluble aggregated amyloid-beta (Aβ) monoclonal antibody Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) has been approved in China as a treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild AD dementia.

Preparations for launch within the second quarter of Eisai’s FY 2024 (July 1 – September 30, 2024) are underway.

Eisai estimates that there will be 17 million patients with MCI or mild dementia due to AD in China in 2024, which is expected to increase with the aging of the population.

Eisai will distribute the product in China and will conduct information provision activities through specialized medical representatives.

Leqembi was first approved in January under the Accelerated Approval pathway in January 2023, and this was converted to traditional approval in July.

It also gained approval in September in Japan, where it was launched in December, and is still under revue in the European Union and the UK.

Eisai has forecast $7 billion in worldwide sales of the drug by 2030.

More on this story...

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Eisai determined to turn around Leqembi’s sluggish start
8 March 2024
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Eisai begins rolling submission for SC Leqembi
15 May 2024
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BRIEF—Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi approved in South Korea
28 May 2024
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Progress stutters as Leqembi partners work to build momentum
3 April 2024


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