Sunday 31 May 2026

BRIEF—Amgen makes additional investment in BeiGene

Biotechnology
13 July 2020

US biotech giant Amgen has announced an additional investment of approximately $421 million in BeiGene's registered direct offering of ordinary shares, which maintains Amgen's current pro rata ownership of BeiGene at approximately 20.3%.

This additional investment reflects Amgen's confidence in the progress the companies are making in their ongoing oncology collaboration in China, the world's second largest pharmaceutical market.

In November last year, as part of a commercialization collaboration on Amgen’s oncology products, Amgen acquired a 20.5% stake in the Chinese biotech firm at a cost of around $2.7 billion.

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