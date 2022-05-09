Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Amid domestic violence allegations, Seagen's Clay Siegall takes leave of absence

Biotechnology
9 May 2022

US biotech Seagen’s shares were down 5.6% at $116.67 in early trading, as the firm’s board of directors announced its president, chief executive and chairman, Clay Siegall, is on a leave of absence.

The company said it is aware of an alleged incident of domestic violence that occurred recently at Dr Siegall’s home. Dr Siegall has denied these allegations and has informed the company that he is engaged in a divorce.

The board of directors has formed a committee of independent directors and is conducting a thorough investigation with the assistance of an independent law firm.

Meantime, Dr Roger Dansey, Seagen’s chief medical officer since 2018, has been appointed interim CEO.

“We have high standards for employee conduct, we condemn domestic violence in all its forms, and we are treating these allegations with the utmost seriousness,” said Dr Nancy Simonian, chairwoman of the Seagen nominating and corporate governance committee, adding: “At this time, the facts are still uncertain, and our decisions will be guided by the outcome of our investigation.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Placon Therapeutics spun out as independent company
29 March 2016
Biotechnology
Seth Elliott appointed president and chief operating officer of Immune Therapeutics
14 January 2015
Biotechnology
Chelsea Therapeutics names Joseph Oliveto as president and CEO
27 January 2014
Biotechnology
Synthetic Genomics appoints Oliver Fetzer as chief executive
29 October 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze