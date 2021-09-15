Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Amylyx to submit NDA for ALS drug

15 September 2021

US biotech Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate/taurursodiol) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) within months.The decision follows recent discussions with the FDA, including a pre-NDA meeting held on July 15, 2021.

A filing has also been submitted to Health Canada and another is on its way to the European Medicines Agency, with a global Phase III trial with sites in Europe and the USA due to begin imminently.

