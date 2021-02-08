Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Anticancer Bioscience announces $10 million financing

Biotechnology
8 February 2021

Chengdu, China-based Anticancer Bioscience (ACB), a pioneer in synthetic lethal approaches to precision oncology, announced today that, having successfully closed an additional financing round, raising 63 renminbi (~$10 million), it has already achieved positive animal data in its small molecule program targeting MYC overexpression.

The financing, by a small syndicate of undisclosed, experienced Chinese angel investors adds to the previous seed financing of 68.75 million renminbi and is being used to support further expansion of ACB’s proprietary screening libraries and discovery platforms, with the goal of progressing two of its programs towards investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies this year.

ACB is an international private company, commercializing discoveries emerging from China’s world-leading cancer research at the J Michael Bishop Institute of Cancer Research.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—HUYA Bioscience in-licenses candidate
4 August 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—IMPACT Therapeutics raises funds to support PARP inhibitor development program
3 August 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Predicine and Suzhou Kintor deepen ties over biomarker development
5 July 2018
Biotechnology
Nano-carrier drugs for pancreatic cancer now being produced In China
6 February 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze