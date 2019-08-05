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BRIEF—Antikor Biopharma links with Essex Bio-Technology in FDC for cancer treatment

Biotechnology
5 August 2019

UK biotech Antikor Biopharma has entered into an investment agreement for up to $3.1 million with Hong Kong-based Essex Bio-Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Essex Bio-Technology, which will enable Antikor to consolidate and expand its position as an innovator in fragment-drug conjugate (FDC) therapies for solid tumors.

Mahendra Deonarain, Antikor’s chief executive and visiting Reader in Antibody Technology at Imperial College London where Antikor has its roots, commented: “We believe we have a platform that is tailored to make an impact in an area of major unmet medical need, and with EssexBio’s considerable commercial and clinical expertise, we now have the opportunity for translating the promised advantages of Antikor’s proprietary products into clinical benefit.”

Malcolm Ngiam, president of Essex Bio-Investment, noted: “Fragment-drug conjugate is an innovative approach with the potential to overcome many of the challenges faced by current treatment methods. The research and commercial partnership with Antikor is an important step towards developing first-in-class treatment for cancer.”

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