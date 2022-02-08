BRIEF—AskBio and Touchlight restructure joint venture

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) and Touchlight have restructured their joint venture, giving both parties co-exclusive rights to independently supply the adeno-associated virus (AAV) market with doggybone DNA.

AskBio has also secured full ownership of the San Sebastian manufacturing site for its production of research, clinical and commercial AAV dbDNA.

Touchlight regains co-exclusive rights to manufacture and sell its proprietary technology, dbDNA, for AAV production.

AskBio is a gene therapy company, wholly-owned and independently operated as a subsidiary of Germany’s Bayer.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.