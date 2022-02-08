Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—AskBio and Touchlight restructure joint venture

Biotechnology
8 February 2022

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) and Touchlight have restructured their joint venture, giving both parties co-exclusive rights to independently supply the adeno-associated virus (AAV) market with doggybone DNA.

AskBio has also secured full ownership of the San Sebastian manufacturing site for its production of research, clinical and commercial AAV dbDNA.

Touchlight regains co-exclusive rights to manufacture and sell its proprietary technology, dbDNA, for AAV production.

AskBio is a gene therapy company, wholly-owned and independently operated as a subsidiary of Germany’s Bayer.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Darrin Disley-led Mogrify extends Series A financing to $46 million
2 October 2023
Series A
Latus Bio launches with $54 million in Series A financing
7 May 2024
Biotechnology
Boston firm hopes to broaden the use of gene therapies
10 April 2024
Biotechnology
Ginkgo buys cell therapy assets to broaden technology suite
2 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze