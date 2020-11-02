Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Aspen deal for COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

2 November 2020

A South African subsidiary of Aspen Holdings, Aspen Pharmacare, has inked a deal with Johnson & Johnson’s pharma arm to manufacture the firm’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The investigational vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S, will be subject to formulation, filling and packaging at Aspen’s facility in Port Elizabeth, for supply to J&J.

The firm has invested around $185 million in the facility, including in high technology equipment and systems, to produce more than 300 million doses per year.

Aspen chief executive Stephen Saad said the firm was focused on becoming: “a leading global supplier for antiretrovirals for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, multi-drug-resistant-TB products and COVID-19-related treatments such as anaesthetics and dexamethasone.”

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
11 January 2026
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
10 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech'
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
9 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
9 January 2026

