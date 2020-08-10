Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—AstraZeneca in deal with Shenzhen Kangtai for COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
10 August 2020

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca has entered into an agreement with Chinese vaccine manufacturer Shenzhen Kangtai to produce its COVID-19 vaccine candidate AZD1222, when approved, in China by the end of 2020.

Under the agreement, Shenzhen Kangtai, one of China's top vaccine makers, will ensure it has annual production capacity of at least 100 million doses of the experimental vaccine AZD1222.

Shenzhen Kangtai has the capacity to manufacture at least 200 million by the end of next year as part of the deal, according to BioSpectrum Asia.

AstraZeneca is developing this vaccine in a partnership with Oxford University.

Interim results from the ongoing Phase I/II COV001 trial of AZD1222 showed the vaccine was tolerated and generated robust immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in all evaluated participants in the COV001 trial, involving 1,077 healthy adult participants, aged 18 to 55 years

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EC publishes COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca
29 January 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Argentina second to back AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
31 December 2020
Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo in deal for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Japan
5 February 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca adds to EU's vaccine shortages woes
25 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze