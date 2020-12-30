BRIEF—AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency supply in the UK

Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency supply in the UK, with the first doses being released today (December 30) so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has provided authorization for emergency supply of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, formerly dubbed AZD1222, for the active immunization of individuals 18 years or older.

The authorization recommends two doses administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks.

This regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalizations more than 14 days after the second dose.