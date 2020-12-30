Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency supply in the UK

Biotechnology
30 December 2020

Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency supply in the UK, with the first doses being released today (December 30) so that vaccinations may begin early in the New Year.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has provided authorization for emergency supply of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, formerly dubbed AZD1222, for the active immunization of individuals 18 years or older.

The authorization recommends two doses administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks.

This regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe and effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases and no hospitalizations more than 14 days after the second dose.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EC publishes COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca
29 January 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Argentina second to back AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
31 December 2020
Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo in deal for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Japan
5 February 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca adds to EU's vaccine shortages woes
25 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze