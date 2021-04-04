Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—AstraZeneca stopped from using plant that botched J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
4 April 2021

The USA has put Johnson & Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped AstraZeneca from using the facility, a senior health official said on Saturday, according to a report by Express Pharma.

J&J said it was “assuming full responsibility” of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May.

The Department of Health & Human Services facilitated the move, the health official said in an email, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

AstraZeneca, whose vaccine has not been approved in the US, said it will work with President Joe Biden’s administration to find an alternative site to produce its vaccine.

The development, first reported by the New York Times, further hampers AstraZeneca’s efforts in the USA.

Workers at the Emergent BioSolutions plant several weeks ago reportedly conflated ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, the Times said earlier in the week.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Manufacturing back on track for J&J COVID-19 jab
30 July 2021
Biotechnology
EC publishes COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca
29 January 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Argentina second to back AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
31 December 2020
Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo in deal for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Japan
5 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze