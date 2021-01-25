Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Australia approves BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine

Biotechnology
25 January 2021

The Australian medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), has approved BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty (BNT162b2).

The firms said they are prepared to deliver 10 million doses to Australia over the course of 2021, allowing for five million Australians to be vaccinated.

As in other countries, the Australian government has said it will prioritize distribution of the vaccine according to population demographics, based on vulnerability to the disease.

The vaccine has now been granted a conditional marketing authorization, emergency use authorization, temporary authorization or provisional approval in a total of more than 50 countries.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Heart inflammation confirmed as "very rare" vaccine side effect by PRAC
3 December 2021
Biotechnology
Better late than never, FDA nod could be big news for Novavax
14 July 2022
Biotechnology
EMA looks set to give latest Comirnaty jab the nod
30 August 2023
Biotechnology
BioNTech cuts vaccine sales forecast further
6 November 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze