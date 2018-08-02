Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Ball begins to roll for RegeneRx EB therapy

Biotechnology
2 August 2018

RegeneRx has announced that its licensee for RGN-137, a therapy for the orphan condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB), is to begin the process toward commercialization.

GTree, RegeneRX's license partner, formed Lenus Therapeutics and intends to run an open Phase III trial in order to attract big pharma investment.

EB is a rare dermatological condition that is marked by frequent blistering of the skin and mouth. The global EB market is speculated to range from $1.5 billion to 2 billion per year.



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