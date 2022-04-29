BRIEF—BeiGene breaks ground on new US manufacturing and clinical R&D center

Sino-American biotechnology company BeiGene has announced the ground-breaking of its flagship US manufacturing and clinical R&D center at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, USA.

“Our planned flagship US R&D and manufacturing center supports our commitment to fight for life for people living with cancer around the world, through state-of-the-art commercial-stage biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing, late-stage research and clinical development capabilities,” said John Oyler, co-founder, chairman and chief executive of BeiGene.

“The Princeton-Hopewell area is an excellent location for BeiGene and the thriving life science community, with a deep talent pool as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative cancer medicines and work to diversify our global supply chain,” he added.