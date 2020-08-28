Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Beximco to supply COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh

Biotechnology
28 August 2020

Beximco Pharmaceuticals is to collaborate with the Serum Institute of India to become the exclusive supplier of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh, should the product be approved.

Beximco will make a financial contribution to advance the development of the vaccine, which will be adjusted according to the vaccine price.

The company will also secure additional quantities of the vaccine to be distributed to the private market in Bangladesh.

The investment amount will depend on regulatory approvals, production capacity and earlier commitments to other countries.

